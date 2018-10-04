Google launches accelerator to increase diversity in podcasting

Google has partnered with media company PRX to launch the Google Podcasts creator program. PRX, a public radio distribution marketplace, is behind shows like This American Life, Reveal and The Moth Radio Hour. The accelerator aims to remove access barriers to podcasting and to increase the diversity of the podcast industry.

This program comes after Google launched the podcasts app for Android in June. At the time, Google teased a partnership with an organization to increase diversity in podcasting. This is that program.

“We want to dramatically change the podcasting ecosystem and support more access,” PRX CEO Kerri Hoffman said in a press release. “Training is a primary way to close the skills gap that keep many from being successful in podcasting. This is particularly true for those who are underrepresented in other forms of media. We hope to elevate more diverse voices and empower others with tools to create and share.”

The idea is to focus on empowering and training underrepresented people, offering free educational tools and showcasing their work. As part of the program, which kicks off in January, 12 teams will receive seed funding, training and mentorship. Those who are interested can apply until November 18 here.

“We are committed to lowering barriers to podcasting through education and information sharing,” Google Podcasts Product Manager Zack Reneau-Wedeen said in a press release. “As we work to bring hundreds of millions more listeners into the fold, we want to play a role in ensuring content is available for all types of global audiences. PRX has a proven track record of mentorship and education, and we couldn’t be more excited to work with them as our lead partner.”