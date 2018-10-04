Ask not for whom the bell Troncs — it Troncs for Tronc

So long, Tronc. We hardly Tronced you. Why, it seems like only yesterday you Tronced into our world as an utterly insane “Pixels to Pulitzers” marketing video that was somehow too satirical to be satire.

Today, Tronc confirmed rumors that its retrofuturist onomatopoetic name wasn’t long for this world. Soon, the company that owns the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun, Hartford Courant, Orlando Sentinel, The New York Daily News and various others, will revert back to the Tribune Publishing Co.

The news of the DeTroncification was, fittingly, reported by The Chicago Tribune (nee Troncbune).

The company was notably excited to commence the UnTroncing. “We are excited about the company rebranding to Tribune Publishing,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “It’s a nod to our roots, and a reinforcement of the journalistic foundation on which all of our news brands stand.”

For now, it seems, our long national Troncmare is over. So long, and thanks for all the Tronc.