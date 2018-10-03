BuildInk is the winner of Startup Battlefield MENA 2018

We’ve just wrapped up Startup Battlefield MENA in Beirut, Lebanon. Throughout the day, 15 companies pitched their ideas, demonstrated their technology and answered questions.

We took the feedback from all our expert judges and chose five teams to compete in the finals. Then after another round of pitches and Q&A, our finals judges selected a winner and a runner-up.

The winner of the Startup Battlefield MENA is taking home $25,000 (equity-free) and has also won a trip to Disrupt San Francisco 2019. Plus, both the winner and runner-up received some tasty Lebanese treats.

Here’s the winner:

BuildInk

Real estate construction firms are struggling to keep up with the fast-moving pace of technological advancements. BuildInk is offering a solution for those firms, via a scalable and mobile-friendly robot concrete 3D printer and signature concrete mixture. The company says 3D printing will not only open the space for unlimited architectural designs, but also reduce the overall construction cost.

Here’s the runner-up:

Synkers

Synkers is a mobile platform that connects students with highly qualified peer tutors on-the-spot. The company says it utilizes adaptive and personalized learning to enable a seamless cross-border transfer of knowledge, and to make education accessible to all.

And here are the other finalists:

Naturansa

Naturansa produces high-quality protein from edible insects, grown through pre-consumer food waste decomposition. The company says it has built scalable technology that produces insects year-round, which then get converted into a protein powder. It’s currently targeting the pet food market, but ultimately plans to move into human consumption.

Pure Harvest

Pure Harvest Smart Farms is a sustainable agriculture company focused on the production of greenhouse fruits and vegetables in the extreme climates of the Arab Gulf region, using world-leading greenhouse growing technologies. The company seeks to pioneer year-round production of affordable, premium quality fresh produce.

Seez

Seez is a mobile app that reduces the time people spend searching for a car from 17 hours down to a few seconds. By fully automating your search, Seez uses its AI chatbot, Cesar, to scan all sites, identify the seller, and even negotiate the price down for you. This way you will see all cars for sale in your country and the final price of each car.