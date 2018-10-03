Blizzard co-founder Mike Morhaime is stepping down

Blizzard — the company behind massive game titles like World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and Hearthstone — is getting new leadership.

After 27 years, Blizzard President Mike Morhaime is stepping down from the company he co-founded back in 1991 (back when it was known as Silicon and Synapse.)

J. Allen Brack, previously Senior Vice President and Executive Producer on WoW, will now lead the company. Brack has been with Blizzard since 2006.

In a letter about the transition, Brack also mentions that Blizzard co-founder (and the original lead designer of WoW) Allen Adham will be joining the company’s executive team to “oversee development of several new games.” Adham left Blizzard in 2004 shortly before WoW went live, which he later called his “biggest mistake.”

Morhaime doesn’t say much about his reason for departure, besides that he’s “decided it’s time for someone else to lead Blizzard Entertainment.” He’ll stay on with the company as a strategic advisor.