Microsoft launches new monthly financing plan for its Surface devices starting at $25

While it looked like all the major news from Microsoft’s Surface event today had already leaked ahead of time, the company still managed to surprise us with the launch of its new noise-canceling headphones and its new Surface All Access plans that offer a monthly installment plan for your Surface purchases, similar to the way you probably pay for your phone.

You can read all about the headphones here.

As for the All Access plan, the company said that plans start at $24.99/month for 24 months to get a Surface Go. At $625 over two years, that’s a bit more expensive than getting the Go outright, though Microsoft didn’t yet say what configuration we’re actually talking about here.

What we do know, though, is that All Access will include a subscription to Office 365, access to in-store training and support (or what Microsoft call “top-tier support”).

As far as we can tell, there’s no discounted upgrade plan included here, something Microsoft previously offered when it launched its first financing option for its Surface devices last year. Those plans quietly disappeared a few weeks ago, though, likely in order to make room for this new plan.

To get a device on this new plan, you’ll have to go to a Microsoft retail store.