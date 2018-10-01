Don’t miss out on tickets to TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Africa 2018

Africa’s rapidly growing, always evolving tech scene includes more than 300 tech hubs that connect and mentor entrepreneurs across the continent. It’s an exciting time and place to be an early-stage startup — or an investor. And it’s why we’re stoked to host TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Africa 2018 in Lagos, Nigeria on December 11.

Our premier startup-pitch competition will highlight up to 15 of the best startups in Africa, and this is your chance to book your spectator ticket to an action-packed day of competition, top-notch speakers and world-class networking.

We have a limited number of tickets available. They cost 3,600 NGN, and they’re on sale here — so get yours before they’re gone.

Startup Battlefield is always thrilling to watch, and it’s certainly the main event of the day. However, we’re also building a roster of exciting speakers to discuss what it takes to succeed in Africa’s startup ecosystem — more on that in a moment.

First, a look at how Startup Battlefield works. We’ll hold three preliminary rounds with up to five startups in each round. Competing teams have just six minutes to pitch and present a live demo to a panel of judges consisting of top tech founders and VCs. Judges get six minutes to question each team thoroughly.

No more than five teams move to the finals for another round of pitches and Q&A. Then the judges will declare one startup to be TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield Africa 2018 champion — the continent’s best startup. The winning founders receive US$25,000 in no-equity cash, plus a trip for two to compete in Startup Battlefield in San Francisco at TechCrunch Disrupt 2019 (assuming the company still qualifies to compete at the time).

It’s a nerve-wracking thrill ride and so much fun to watch what could very well be the next big thing in tech launch right before your eyes. Then, of course, there’s the speaker programming we mentioned earlier.

We’ll announce even more speakers in the weeks ahead, but we’re excited to hear what these two phenomenal women will share about local investing when they step on our stage:

Omobola Johnson, a senior partner at TLcom Capital and the former minister of communication technology for Nigeria. Her 25-year tenure at Accenture — as managing director — informs her expansive knowledge of startup investing.

Lexi Novitske, the principal investment officer for Singularity Investments, manages the firm’s Africa portfolio. She’s a proponent of understanding local complexities, modifying Western business attitudes and working with companies to ensure desired results.

The TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Africa 2018 action kicks off in Lagos, Nigeria on December 11. Tickets are limited and when they’re gone, you’re out of luck. Buy your spectator ticket today. We can’t wait to see you in Lagos!