Subscription startup Bespoke Post is creating its own brands and products for men

Bespoke Post says it has more than 100,000 subscribers signed up to receive a monthly “box of awesome” (that’s what it calls its bundles of curated men’s products). Next up: Creating brands and products of its own.

It’s a common move for retailers and e-commerce companies to launch their own brands, but it sounds like Bespoke Post isn’t just looking to create generic versions of stuff you’re already buying.

Instead, it says its “brand development studio” the Foundry will identify opportunities for men’s products that don’t exist, work with manufacturers to create those products and improve them with feedback from Bespoke Post customers.

The company is also unveiling its first new brand, Base Light, which creates grooming products for men, starting with a line of bar soaps. How is this different from any other soap? Bespoke Post says the bars are handmade in the United States, without “harsh” ingredients like synthetic dyes, parabens, sulfates or phthalates.

Base Light soaps are available for purchase individually, or as part of the company’s Refresh Grooming Box. There also are plans to launch Base Light-branded face wash, face scrub, face moisturizer, shampoo, conditioner, body wash and beard oil products this fall.

“Each month, we deliver hundreds of thousands of unique box experiences filled with everything from apparel and grooming products to home goods and cocktail kits,” said Bespoke Post co-founder Rishi Prabhu in the announcement. “We know the kinds of products our customers will love and can spot market opportunities for products that don’t exist yet.”

Bespoke Post says it will also launch brands in categories like homewares, apparel and shoe care.