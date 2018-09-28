This is the Razer Phone 2

Remember phone reveals? Once upon a time, companies were able to save a little for the event. These days, however, we nearly always know exactly what we’re getting ourselves into. Due to be announced next month, the second iteration of Razer’s gaming-centric handset is no different.

Bits and pieces of the forthcoming phone have already surfaced, but today’s latest leaks give us the clearest picture thus far. From an aesthetic standpoint, not a lot has changed. From the front, new Razer Phone 2 looks virtually identical to last year’s model, retaining the boxy design.

Enough politics for today. pic.twitter.com/5nUc3xdden — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 28, 2018

The back of the handset has been tweaked a bit, with a shifted logo, now in a neon green, in keeping with the rest of Razer’s products. The company appears to have borrowed the Chroma lighting effects here, meaning that the logo should light up when in use. The rear-facing camera has shifted down a bit, as well.

Beyond this, we don’t know a ton about the phone — but have no fear, there’s still time. The handset is set for an official launch on October 10, which leaves us with a week and a half left to leak.