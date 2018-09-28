Original Content podcast: ‘Sharp Objects’ is a perfect TV mystery

It’s been an awful week in the news, but you know what’s still good? TV — especially “Sharp Objects”, the HBO limited series that aired over the past couple months.

Granted, the show didn’t air on the streaming services that we normally focus on during the Original Content podcast, but Jordan’s been talking constantly about how much she loves “Sharp Objects”, so we figured it was time for an in-depth discussion.

“Sharp Objects” is based on the novel by Gillian Flynn, and focuses on journalist Camille Preaker’s return to her home town of Wind Gap, Missouri. During this week’s episode, we’re joined by Anna Escher to praise the mystery, the setting and the performances of Amy Adams as Camille and Eliza Scanlen as her younger half-sister Amma. We also weigh in on the most important question of all: Is Camille actually a good journalist?

If you haven’t watched the show yet, I should warn you that there are mild spoilers throughout the episode, but there will be a warning in the podcast itself before we get to the big reveal.

We also discuss this year’s Emmy Awards, where Amazon’s “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” dominated the comedy categories, while Netflix titles picked up a few awards of their own.

