Last day to apply for TC Top Picks at Disrupt Berlin 2018

This is the day that one of the great early-stage startup opportunities comes to a grinding halt, friends. Today, September 28, is the last day you can apply to be a TC Top Pick at Disrupt Berlin 2018. It’s your last shot to exhibit in Startup Alley for free. Your final chance for incredible access to the kind of influential investors, tech founders and advisors that can change your business trajectory.

Disrupt Berlin 2018 takes place on November 29-30, and if you’re selected as a TC Top Pick by our discerning editors, you’ll receive a FREE Startup Alley Exhibitor Package. Startup Alley is our exhibition floor where hundreds of early-stage startups showcase their latest tech products, platforms, services and talent.

Thousands of attendees stream through the Alley, including tech journalists from hundreds of media outlets, investors searching for the next big thing, developers and entrepreneurs — a veritable who’s who of the startup world. You want to be there, and this is your last chance to get there for free.

Here’s what you get with a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package.

A one-day exhibit space, three Disrupt Berlin Founder passes, CrunchMatch (our free investor-to-startup matching platform), full use of the Startup Alley Exhibitor lounge and access to the Disrupt press list. TC Top Picks also receive a three-minute interview on the Showcase Stage with a TechCrunch editor, and we promote those video interviews across our social media platforms. That kind of media exposure can pay dividends long after Disrupt ends.

Vlad Larin, a co-founder of Zeroqode, was on the receiving end of a TechCrunch video interview at Disrupt Berlin 2017. Here’s his take.

“The Showcase Stage interview was a wonderful experience. The publicity we received brought a lot of people back to our website. We had a huge spike in traffic, and we’re still feeling the positive business effects of that interview.”

If you want to be considered for a TC Top Pick designation, your early-stage startup must fall into one of the following tech categories:

AI/Machine Learning

Blockchain

CRM/Enterprise

E-commerce

Education

Fintech

Healthtech/Biotech

Hardware, Robotics, IoT

Mobility

Gaming

TechCrunch editors will review and vet each qualified application thoroughly, and they’ll choose up to five startups to represent each category.

There you have it. Plenty of great reasons to apply to be a TC Pop Pick at Disrupt Berlin 2018. And only a few remaining hours to get the job done. The deadline is today, September 28. Don’t waste this opportunity. Get moving right now!