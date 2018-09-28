Get your tickets to TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Africa 2018

We absolutely love the thrill that comes from watching innovative tech startups launch their products to the world. It’s even more exciting when they’re competing head-to-head, and that’s exactly what’s going to happen at TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Africa 2018 on December 11 in Lagos, Nigeria.

TechCrunch editors have selected the cream of Sub-Saharan Africa’s crop — the very best innovators, makers and technical entrepreneurs — to face off in our premier startup-pitch competition. Want to watch it all go down? Spectator tickets cost ₦ 3600 + VAT, and you can buy your tickets right here.

The tech startup scene across the African continent continues to evolve rapidly. More than 300 tech hubs build, support and connect startups, mentors and innovators, and VC investment in African startups and accelerators doubled between 2015-2017. It’s exciting growth, and we can’t wait to see this new Startup Battlefield cohort take the stage and show the world what they can do.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Startup Battlefield format, here’s what you can expect. Up to five startups compete in one of three preliminary rounds. Each team has only six minutes to pitch and present a live product demo to a panel of expert judges — consisting of entrepreneurs, technologists and VCs. Following each pitch, the judges put each team through an intense six-minute Q&A.

Five startups will move on to the final round, where they will pitch again — this time to a fresh set of judges — and answer any questions the judges throw at them. All the judges will confer and select one competitor to become the Startup Battlefield champion and earn the title of Sub-Saharan Africa’s best startup.

In addition to serious bragging rights, the winning founders receive US$25,000 in no-equity cash, plus a trip for two to compete in Startup Battlefield in San Francisco at TechCrunch Disrupt 2019 (assuming the company still qualifies to compete at the time).

The competition takes place in front of a large, enthusiastic audience (this is where you come in). It’s nerve-wracking for them, thrilling for you. Even better, it’s a great opportunity for networking and meeting other like-minded entrepreneurs, investors and potential collaborators and customers.

Who knows? It might even inspire you to throw your hat in the ring and compete in the next Startup Battlefield. Or you might just find the perfect investment opportunity. You’ll never know if you don’t go.

Startup Battlefield Africa 2018 takes place on December 11 in Lagos, Nigeria. Don’t miss your chance to attend and experience every heart-pounding moment live and in person. Buy your spectator tickets here.