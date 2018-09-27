Microsoft will end support for Skype Classic in November

This summer, Microsoft pushed off the inevitable end of Skype Classic (7.0) support after a fair bit of user backlash. Nearly a month after the original September deadline, the company announced today that it’s going to pull the plug in November — for real this time.

The company is killing Skype 7 support on the desktop on November 1, following suit for mobile and tablets two weeks later on the 15th. The initial delay was motivated by vocal users unhappy by the changes brought on by Skype 8 in the name of simplification.

One user went so far as launching a Change.org petition asking Microsoft to “Keep the desktop version of Skype alive for professional users.” That’s since racked up in excess of 1,000 signatures, demanding the company keep enterprise features lost in the shuffle.

For its part, Microsoft says that it’s listening and responding to the outcry over abandoned features.

“We’re continuing to work on your most requested features,” the company writes in an update to the original announcement. “Recently we launched call recording and have started to roll out the ability to search within a conversation. You’ll soon be able to add phone numbers to existing contacts, have more control over your availability status, and more.”