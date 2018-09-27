Here is the SEC complaint against Elon Musk and Tesla

Update: There’s a livestream of the SEC press conference detailing the complaint,

The Securities and Exchange Commission lodged a complaint today against Elon Musk and Tesla following tweets sent last month by the CEO involving a planned takeover of the electric car company at $420 a share.

The filing from the Southern District of New York identifies the tweets as “false as misleading,” adding:

Musk’s statements, disseminated via Twitter, falsely indicated that, should he so choose, it was virtually certain that he could take Tesla private at a purchase price that reflected a substantial premium over Tesla stock’s then-current share price, that funding for this multi-billion dollar transaction had been secured, and that the only contingency was a shareholder vote. In truth and in fact, Musk had not even discussed, much less confirmed, key deal terms, including price, with any potential funding source.

In addition to the August 7 “funding secured” statement, the document identifies three additional tweets,

My hope is *all* current investors remain with Tesla even if we’re private. Would create special purpose fund enabling anyone to stay with Tesla. Shareholders could either to [sic] sell at 420 or hold shares & go private.” Investor support is confirmed. Only reason why this is not certain is that it’s contingent on a shareholder vote.

We are awaiting a response from Tesla. The company’s stock price just took a massive dip on the news.