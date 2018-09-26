YouTube’s VR app is coming to Oculus Go

For a while, the best thing Google Daydream had going for it was YouTube, the platform has had a ton of 360 content on it but has been unavailable on Facebook’s Oculus Go headset.

At the company’s Oculus Connect 5 keynote, the company announced that a YouTube VR app will soon be arriving on the $199 headset bringing a load of user-created and professional 360 content to the device.

YouTube VR supports a number of VR video types including 360 spheres, 360 livestreams and 3D stereo videos running on its VR180 platform.

