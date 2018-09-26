Product Hunt Radio: Finding the world’s lost Einsteins and putting an end to aging

In this episode of Product Hunt Radio I’m joined by two incredible people, Laura Deming and Daniel Gross, that have accomplished more before the age of 30 than most people have realized in a lifetime.

Laura grew up in New Zealand and came to San Francisco when she was only 12 years old to join a lab studying aging. She was accepted to MIT at 14 before leaving to form Longevity Fund, a venture capital firm investing in companies aimed to help us all live longer and healthier lives.

Daniel came to the Bay Area from Israel, accepted into Y Combinator in 2010, the youngest founder to go through the program at that time. His startup, Cue, was later acquired by Apple which led him to a leadership position across a number of AI and machine learning teams at the company. He left Apple to work at Y Combinator and recently launched Pioneer, a program to identify and support brilliant people in the world.

In this episode we talk about:

What it was like for Laura and Daniel to move to the Bay Area from overseas.

How Pioneer is aimed to find the “world’s lost Einsteins, Marie Curies and Elon Musks.”

Why some animals don’t age and how humans might be able to learn from creatures such as the tortoise or the naked mole rat.

The challenges posed by living much longer than humans do now and how society might change as a result.

Why you should sometimes call what you’re creating on a project or experiment, rather than a startup.

How to find your passion through experimentation.

Advice Daniel and Laura have for founders and young people looking to start something big.

Of course, we’ll also cover some of our favorite products that you might not know about.

