48 hours left to apply as a TC Top Pick at Disrupt Berlin 2018

Disrupt Berlin 2018, Europe’s most exciting tech conference, takes place on November 29-30 and plays host to hundreds of early-stage startups and thousands of attendees. We’re talking boundary-pushing founders, investors, hackers and tech leaders. Not to mention legendary events like Startup Battlefield, the startup competition that’s launched more than 750 companies.

Does your early-stage startup have what it takes to be chosen as a TC Top Pick and earn the right to exhibit in Startup Alley for free? Only one way to find out, friends. You have 48 hours left before the application window closes on September 28. Don’t miss your chance: apply to be a TC Top Pick right now.

TechCrunch editors will closely vet every application and ultimately select up to five stellar startups to be a TC Top Pick in each of these categories:

AI/Machine Learning

Blockchain

CRM/Enterprise

E-commerce

Education

Fintech

Healthtech/Biotech

Hardware, Robotics, IoT

Mobility

Gaming

Each Top Pick startup receives one Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, which includes a one-day exhibit space, three Disrupt Berlin Founder passes, access to CrunchMatch (our free investor-to-startup matching platform) and access to the Disrupt press list. The access to influencers, technologists and investors has the potential to take a TC Top Pick startup from anonymity onto the world stage.

Simply showcasing your company in Startup Alley, Disrupt’s heart, soul and exhibition hall, provides limitless opportunity. TestCard CEO Luke Heron had this to say about the benefits of exhibiting in Startup Alley: “TechCrunch uses a curation process regarding the companies it accepts, so being in Startup Alley — among all these other fantastic startups — has a hugely positive impact when you’re fundraising.”

Side note: Heron recently told us that TestCard just closed $1.7 million in financing, a fact he attributes in part to TechCrunch. Not. Too. Shabby.

“Thanks to you and your team and bless you! You guys are fantastic — the lifeblood of the startup scene.”

Disrupt is practically crawling with media outlets searching for compelling stories and, in addition to any spontaneous media coverage, TC Top Picks receive a three-minute interview with a TechCrunch editor on the Showcase Stage, which we promote across our social media platforms. The benefits of that kind of media exposure last long after the conference ends.

Disrupt Berlin 2018 takes place on November 29-30. There are so many benefits to being chosen as a TC Top Pick — including the best possible ROI anywhere. The September 28 deadline is just 48 hours away. Don’t let anything stop you. Apply right here, right now. We can’t wait to see you in Berlin!