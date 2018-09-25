Topia’s Brynne Kennedy to speak on global talent at Disrupt Berlin this November

TechCrunch is returning to Europe with Disrupt Berlin to talk with the best and brightest people in tech from Europe and the rest of the world. In addition to fireside chats and panels, new startups will participate in the Startup Battlefield Europe to win the coveted Battlefield cup.

You should grab your ticket to Disrupt Berlin ASAP. The conference will take place on November 29-30.

Among the many speakers appearing will be Brynne Kennedy, founder and CEO of Topia, the global mobility management suite that enables companies and employees to work everywhere.

Today the pool of talent available to companies must be global for them to survive, and it needs to be found and deployed from anywhere, to anywhere. Topia has taken on the biggest incumbent players in the world to digitize that complex process of moving important staff around the globe.

Brynne founded Topia after being an extensive road warrior herself as an investment banker, and has raised more than $90 million dollars from top venture capital funds NEA and Notion Capital.

Recent findings by Topia and Wakefield Research, found that more adult workers are looking for jobs that will allow them to transfer offices or move to another city or state. It’s now such a priority that 22% of full-time US employees said they have quit a job because they were denied the opportunity to change locations, and 10% of those have done so at more than one job.

Indeed, millennials were 53% more likely to be selected by their employer to relocate at least once over any other age compared to 43% of Gen Xers and 38% of Baby Boomers, according to the research.