Hear from investors at General Catalyst, FirstMark, Shasta at TC Sessions: AR/VR

The worlds of augmented reality and VR theoretically represent a boundless expanse for startups looking to create a new digital future. Realizing that future is the tough part and doing so while Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Apple all look to plant their flags is even harder.

While plenty of investors have taken a look at AR/VR companies in the years following Facebook’s acquisition of Oculus VR, for many, the prospect of buying in at a stage where the consumer interest is so uncertain has proven a bit too risky. At TechCrunch’s one-day Sessions AR/VR event on October 18 at UCLA, we’ll chat with investors from top venture capital firms about where they’re seeing potential in the market and how they are approaching investments in AR/VR in 2018.

We’ll be joined by Niko Bonatsos from General Catalyst, Catherine Ulrich from FirstMark Capital and Jacob Mullins from Shasta Ventures on a panel discussing the ins and outs of AR/VR investing.

Bonatsos was an early investor in Snap and has also backed AR cloud startup 6D.ai (which will also be joining us), Ulrich’s firm FirstMark has made investments in AR/VR startups like Sketchfab, and Mullins runs Shasta Ventures’ Camera Fund focused on early-stage AR investments.

The future of consumer AR/VR may be a bit murky for the time being but these investors are looking to peer through the smoke and mirrors and find the startups that will stand resilient.

Get an inside look into the AR/VR investment landscape when you purchase a ticket today. Early-bird sales were extended till this Friday, September 28. Don’t miss out! Student tickets are just $45 and can be purchased through this link.