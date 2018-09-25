Applications for TC Top Picks at Disrupt Berlin 2018 close Friday

If you’ve even vaguely considered applying to be a TechCrunch Top Pick at Disrupt Berlin 2018, which takes place on 29-30 November, you need to act now. The application window closes on Friday 28 September, so get moving and apply to be a TC Top Pick today.

Why would you want to be selected as a TC Top Pick? Let us count the reasons. First, only the most exceptional startups earn the Top Pick designation. It’s a highly curated process, and our editors are an extremely picky bunch. Second, all TC Top Picks receive a FREE Startup Alley Exhibitor Package.

That’s right, you get to exhibit for free in Startup Alley, where hundreds of early-stage startups showcase their tech talent, products, platforms and services to thousands of attendees and network with the brightest innovators in Europe. This bears repeating: for free. As in zero Euros. Such a deal — and we’re not the only ones who say that.

Exhibiting in Startup Alley puts your company smack-dab in front of the very influencers you want to attract, including investors. Luke Heron, CEO of TestCard, noted, “TechCrunch uses a curation process regarding the companies it accepts, so exhibiting in Startup Alley at Disrupt — among all these other fantastic startups — has a hugely positive impact when you’re fundraising.”

He’s speaking from experience. Heron recently shared with us that TestCard “just closed $1.7 million in funding (which is thanks to you and your team — bless you!) You guys are fantastic — the lifeblood of the startup scene.”

Want more validation? We got you.

In addition to the free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, TC Top Picks also receive a three-minute interview with a TechCrunch editor on the Showcase Stage, which we promote across our social media platforms. As Vlad Larin, co-founder of Zeroqode said, being on the receiving end of that kind of media exposure can have long-term benefits.

“The Showcase Stage interview was a wonderful experience. The publicity we received brought a lot of people back to our website. We had a huge spike in traffic, and we’re still feeling the positive business effects of that interview.”

If you want to be considered for a TC Top Pick designation, your early-stage startup must fall into one of the following tech categories:

AI/Machine Learning

Blockchain

CRM/Enterprise

E-commerce

Education

Fintech

Healthtech/Biotech

Hardware, Robotics, IoT

Mobility

Gaming

TechCrunch editors will review and vet each qualified application thoroughly, and they’ll choose up to five startups to represent each category.

The Startup Alley Exhibitor Package includes a one-day exhibit space, three Disrupt Berlin Founder passes, access to CrunchMatch (our free investor-to-startup matching platform) and access to the Disrupt press list.

Disrupt Berlin 2018 takes place on 29-30 November, and the deadline to apply to be a TC Top Pick is 28 September. You’ll have the networking opportunity of a lifetime — at zero cost — and it could take your business to the next level. So, what are you waiting for?