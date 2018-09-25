Applications for TC Top Picks at Disrupt Berlin 2018 close Friday

Leslie Hitchcock @lsh / 8 hours

If you’ve even vaguely considered applying to be a TechCrunch Top Pick at Disrupt Berlin 2018, which takes place on 29-30 November, you need to act now. The application window closes on Friday 28 September, so get moving and apply to be a TC Top Pick today.

Why would you want to be selected as a TC Top Pick? Let us count the reasons. First, only the most exceptional startups earn the Top Pick designation. It’s a highly curated process, and our editors are an extremely picky bunch. Second, all TC Top Picks receive a FREE Startup Alley Exhibitor Package.

That’s right, you get to exhibit for free in Startup Alley, where hundreds of early-stage startups showcase their tech talent, products, platforms and services to thousands of attendees and network with the brightest innovators in Europe. This bears repeating: for free. As in zero Euros. Such a deal — and we’re not the only ones who say that.

Exhibiting in Startup Alley puts your company smack-dab in front of the very influencers you want to attract, including investors. Luke Heron, CEO of TestCard, noted, “TechCrunch uses a curation process regarding the companies it accepts, so exhibiting in Startup Alley at Disrupt — among all these other fantastic startups — has a hugely positive impact when you’re fundraising.”

He’s speaking from experience. Heron recently shared with us that TestCard “just closed $1.7 million in funding (which is thanks to you and your team — bless you!) You guys are fantastic — the lifeblood of the startup scene.”

Want more validation? We got you.

In addition to the free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, TC Top Picks also receive a three-minute interview with a TechCrunch editor on the Showcase Stage, which we promote across our social media platforms. As Vlad Larin, co-founder of Zeroqode said, being on the receiving end of that kind of media exposure can have long-term benefits.

“The Showcase Stage interview was a wonderful experience. The publicity we received brought a lot of people back to our website. We had a huge spike in traffic, and we’re still feeling the positive business effects of that interview.”

If you want to be considered for a TC Top Pick designation, your early-stage startup must fall into one of the following tech categories:

  • AI/Machine Learning
  • Blockchain
  • CRM/Enterprise
  • E-commerce
  • Education
  • Fintech
  • Healthtech/Biotech
  • Hardware, Robotics, IoT
  • Mobility
  • Gaming

TechCrunch editors will review and vet each qualified application thoroughly, and they’ll choose up to five startups to represent each category.

The Startup Alley Exhibitor Package includes a one-day exhibit space, three Disrupt Berlin Founder passes, access to CrunchMatch (our free investor-to-startup matching platform) and access to the Disrupt press list.

Disrupt Berlin 2018 takes place on 29-30 November, and the deadline to apply to be a TC Top Pick is 28 September. You’ll have the networking opportunity of a lifetime — at zero cost — and it could take your business to the next level. So, what are you waiting for?