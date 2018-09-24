Match Group responds to Bumble lawsuit: ‘This has no substance’

News broke this morning that Bumble would be taking Tinder parent company, Match Group, to court. Its lawsuit alleges that Match Group fraudulently obtained trade secrets, publicly disparaged Bumble, and impacted Bumble’s other investment and acquisition offers at a time when Match Group itself was trying to acquire Bumble’s business. Now, Match Group has responded to the news in a statement that dismisses Bumble’s suit as having “no substance.”

Reached for comment, a Match Group spokesperson said the following:

Our statement on this lawsuit is the same today as it was six months ago: we obviously think this has no substance. To our knowledge, Bumble still has not served us. However, we understand their desire to distract from ongoing, actual litigation, regarding their misappropriation of trade secrets and infringing on our intellectual property. Bumble is required to file a response to our original claims next week and we look forward to proving these in court.

Bumble claims it has, in fact, served Match Group -despite Match Group’s comment here – through the Texas Secretary of State’s office. (Match Group’s HQ is Dallas.)

Match Group’s statement is referencing the lawsuit it has against Bumble, regarding patents, announced in March 2018.

According to Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe, the company intends to donate its winnings if it prevails in its efforts against Match Group.

“Any of the proceeds we win — which we’re very confident we will — we will donate to female empowerment causes that further our mission and our values, and further our northern star of trying to combat misogyny at large,” Wolfe said.

