Early-bird tickets close today, 9/21

TC Sessions: AR/VR on October 18 at UCLA is gearing up to be a great show.

Early-bird sales end after today, September 21. Don’t miss out on the biggest savings for this event — book your $99 tickets here before prices go up by $100.

The stage will feature some of the industry’s most groundbreaking companies and thought leaders from Oculus, Emmy-winning Baobab Studios, Facebook, Survios and more.

Why attend TC Sessions: AR/VR?

Big Conversations

Hear today’s innovators, leaders and experts share their experiences and insights

Exclusive Demos

Get a first-look at several never-before-seen augmented and virtual technology demos

Community Building

Meet the key players and contributors in AR/VR throughout the day and expand your network

Agenda Highlights:

Ditching Headsets for Holograms with Ashley Crowder (VNTANA), Shawn Frayne (Looking Glass Factory) and Brett Jones (Lightform)

Augmented reality may be a powerful sight, but it requires participants to own expensive hardware. Is there a workaround? Startups are working to centralize the experience but it’s going to look a lot different.



Building Inclusive Worlds with Cyan Banister (Founders Fund)

/> If you had the chance to redesign society, where would you even start? As game developers continue designing massive online virtual worlds where we will spend more and more time, how should we look to correct issues we encounter and how can we build a better future?

Kickstarting an Industry with Yelena Rachitzky (Oculus)

Oculus has pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into funding VR content, and while the headset market is still small, developers have built plenty of games and experiences. Facebook’s VR future rests on people finding new worlds that they want to step into; how will Oculus make this happen?

See the full agenda here.

Don’t forget to book your early-bird tickets here before end of day today. Students, you can book tickets for just $45 here.

P.S. When you tweet your attendance through our ticketing platform, you’ll save an additional 25 percent (for Early Bird) and 15 percent (for student tickets).