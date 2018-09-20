Amazon refreshes its best-selling Echo Dot

The first big piece of hardware news at today’s Amazon event is a long-awaited refresh to the Echo Dot — what the company calls the “best selling speaker, ever.” The new product features a fully refreshed design with a much nicer cloth covering — akin to the new Echo and Echo Plus, along with Google’s Home line.

Rolling out next month, the Dot still runs $50, like its predecessor, along with an updated driver (from 1.1 to 1.6), bringing 75 percent louder audio than the most recent device. As with other Dots, the cheapest Echo features both Bluetooth and Audio, connecting to third-party speakers and the new Echo Input.