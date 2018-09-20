Amazon launches an Alexa microwave with built-in popcorn Dash button

One of the weirder rumors ahead of today’s Amazon event has come to fruition. The company’s attempting to make a big push into home appliances, so it’s leading the way with its very microwave. The Amazon Basics Microwave apparently began life as an in-house reference product, as the company was developing an API for third-parties to develop their own Alexa-powered devices.

The microwave is “still stuck in the late 70s,” the company said at the event. So it built a new one.

Among the other things the company had to solve was the ability to make the microwave work with WiFi signals — which has proven a difficult problem to solve. Unlike early rooms, Alexa isn’t built in, rather the appliance works with a nearby Echo, so you can cook things via voice.

The real killer app, however, is a built-in Dash replenishment, so you can order popcorn directly from the device. Seriously. The other big upside here is the price — the microwave will be available later this year for $60.