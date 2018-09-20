Amazon introduces the Echo Input, its first Echo without a speaker

Amazon today introduced a new product it’s calling the Echo Input. This is a very thin, tiny version of the Echo Dot – and the first Alexa device without a speaker. The idea here is to offer a device that allows you to connect to the speaker you already own. On the back of the device is a line in and Bluetooth connection, and it sports a far field microphone array like other Echo devices. The small form factor, however, allows the device to fit in almost anywhere – you can drop them out throughout the house, for example.

Amazon says the product is designed also to be shipped in bundles with other speakers that people like – such as Bose, which is a first partner for this device.

The Echo Input will be available later this year for $34.99 in the U.S., U.K. and Germany.

more to come…