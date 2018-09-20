Amazon introduces a new subwoofer and amp for the Echo line

The Echo Sub isn’t quite a HomePod competitor, but it’s pretty darn close. In fact the the Amazon-made subwoofer actually looks a far bit like Apple’s high-end smart speaker. But the device is actually designed to work in conjunction with the Echo line, offering a much deeper sounds than any of the current devices.

Along with the Sub, the company rolled out two more products, the Link and Link Amp, both designed to make the company’s smart products a fuller part of the home sound system. The offering is an interesting one for users who already own an Echo device, helping them improve the sound of the products, without forcing them to start from scratch with a self-contained product.

The new devices put Amazon in direct competition with third-parties like Sonos, who have been integrated Alexa into their products for some time now. Of course, Amazon brings one thing to the table the competition doesn’t — much lower prices. The Sub runs $130, with the Link and Link Amp are $199, respectively.

The first two are shipping this year, while the Link Amp will be available in 2019.