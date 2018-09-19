Announcing the agenda for TechCrunch Startup Battlefield MENA 2018 in Beirut

We’re excited to head to Beirut, Lebanon, on October 3rd for TechCrunch Startup Battlefield MENA 2018. Yes, we’re bringing our premier startup pitch competition to the Middle East / North Africa, and as well as launching 15 of the hottest startups in MENA on stage for the first time, we’ll also be joined by some leading lights of the scene.

Tickets to this event — our first in this part of the world — cost $29 (including VAT), and you can buy your tickets right here.

Startup Battlefield consists of three preliminary rounds with 15 teams — five startups per round — who have six minutes to pitch and present a live demo to a panel of expert technologists and VC investors. After each pitch, the judges have six minutes to grill the team with tough questions. This is all after the free pitch-coaching they receive from TechCrunch editors.

One startup will emerge the winner of TechCrunch Startup Battlefield MENA 2018 — and receive a US$25,000 no-equity cash prize and win a trip for two to compete in the Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt in 2019 (assuming the company still qualifies to compete at the time).

We still have a few tricks up our sleeves and will be adding some new names to the agenda over the few weeks so keep your eyes open. In the meantime, check out these agenda highlights:

Fireside Chat

With Imad Kreidieh (Ogero Telecom) and Ari Kesisoglu (Facebook)

Startup Battlefield Competition, Session 1

TechCrunch’s iconic startup competition is here and for the first time in MENA, as entrepreneurs from around the region pitch expert judges and vie for the Battlefield Cup.

Konstantinos Papamiltiadis (Facebook)

Hear from Facebook’s Director of Developer Platforms & Programs about how his team supports Facebook’s product and platform strategy through partnerships with technology companies and programs for startups.

Startup Battlefield Competition, Session 2

TechCrunch’s iconic startup competition is here and for the first time in MENA, as entrepreneurs from around the region pitch expert judges and vie for US$25,000 no-equity cash prize and a trip for two to compete in the Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt in 2019.

Lessons 10 Years On

With Omar Gabr (Instabug), Nour Al Hassan (Tarjama) and Ameer Sherif (Wuzzuf)

Ten years ago the Middle East and North Africa’s tech ecosystem was worth perhaps tens of millions of dollars. Today it’s in the hundreds of millions, and beyond. A decade ago the societal landscape was very different from today. Let’s discuss the huge changes that have happened and challenges and opportunities ahead.

Startup Battlefield Competition, Session 3

TechCrunch’s iconic startup competition is here and for the first time in MENA, as entrepreneurs from around the region pitch expert judges and vie for the Battlefield Cup.

Fireside chat

With Magnus Olsson (Careem)

How do you scale a big startup in MENA? We hear from Magnus Olson, founder and Managing Director of ride-hailing giant Careem on how they joined the unicorn club with Lyft and Uber.

Where Will the Exits Come From?

With Henri Asseily (Leap Ventures), Priscilla Elora Sharuk (Myki), and Kenza Lahlou (Outlierz Ventures)

Both VCs and startups in MENA alike are furiously building the companies of the future. But you can’t have a startup without an acquisition or IPO, so where are these going to come from? We’ll hear from both the founder and investor perspectives.

Startup Battlefield Competition – Final Round

TechCrunch’s iconic startup competition is here and for the first time in MENA, as entrepreneurs from around the region pitch expert judges and vie for the Battlefield Cup.

MENA Content Plays

with Hussam Hammo (Tamaten) and Rami Al Qawasmi (Mawdoo3)

A little-known fact about the MENA market is the sheer lack of Arabic language content online for consumers, whether it be media, music, games or events. Arabic-specific sites have appeared, tailor-made to the market. We’ll get the perspective of key entrepreneurs in this space.

Startup Battlefield Closing Awards Ceremony

Watch the crowning of the latest winner of the Startup Battlefield