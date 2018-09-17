Tickets on sale now for TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Africa 2018

What’s the next best thing to competing in TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Africa 2018? Being part of the live audience and watching up to 15 of sub-Saharan Africa’s best innovators, makers and technical entrepreneurs launch their early-stage startups to the world in our premier startup-pitch competition.

Startup Battlefield Africa 2018 takes place in Lagos, Nigeria on December 11. Tickets cost 3,600 NGN and are on sale now. Join us for a full, exhilarating day and witness the birth of what could be tech’s next big thing. Buy your tickets here.

If you’ve never seen a Startup Battlefield, here’s how it all plays out. Up to five startups compete in one of three preliminary rounds. Each team gets six minutes to pitch and present their demo to a panel of expert judges (entrepreneurs, technologists and VCs). After each pitch, the judges put each team through an intense six-minute Q&A.

Only five startups move into the final round where they pitch again — to a different set of judges — and answer even more questions.

Only one startup will emerge as the TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Africa 2018 champion. The winning founders win US$25,000 in no-equity cash, plus a trip for two to compete in Startup Battlefield in San Francisco at TechCrunch Disrupt 2019 (assuming the company still qualifies to compete at the time).

The entire nerve-wracking event takes place live in front of hundreds of people — including entrepreneurs, distinguished technologists, eager investors and media. It’s great exposure, a ton of fun — and a chance for you to network with other folks in the tech startup realm. It’s also the perfect opportunity to learn what Startup Battlefield is all about, and it might even inspire you to apply for the next Battlefield.

Startup Battlefield Africa 2018 takes place in Lagos, Nigeria on December 11. This region’s impressive tech startup scene is growing rapidly, and it’s an exciting time and place to be a startup. Come and see for yourself. Buy your spectator tickets today.