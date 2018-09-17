Audi partners with Amazon and Electrify America to help kickstart its EV ecosystem

Audi is partnering with e-commerce giant Amazon and VW Group unit Electrify America as the automaker prepares to deliver its first all-electric SUV to U.S. dealerships next year.

The Audi e-tron, which was unveiled Monday night in San Francisco, kicks off the German automaker’s electric vehicle ambitions. The e-tron is the first of three battery-electric vehicles that Audi plans to debut by 2020.

The e-tron SUV joins a growing list of luxury electric vehicles trying to take aim at Tesla. The partnerships with Amazon, Electrify America and utility service Arcadia Power are meant gird Audi’s bet on EVs.

These days, it’s not enough to produce an all-electric vehicle, even a nice-looking one. Customers considering a switch from gas-power to electric-powered vehicles or from their Tesla will want access to a network of fast chargers and other conveniences.

The partnership with Amazon will give e-tron owners the option to use Amazon Home Services to ready prepare their homes with an installation of a home charger. This is Amazon Home Service’s first ever collaboration with an automaker to deliver turn-key in-home charging, according to Amazon.

Amazon Home Services will provide Audi e-tron owners with a place to learn about EV home charging installation and equipment, pricing for electrical services and the ability to schedule an electrician to install an EV charger.

Audi is also offering 1,000 kilowatt-hours of power through Electrify America’s chargers to e-tron owners over four years. By July 2019, this network will include 500 fast-charging sites (completed or under development) the 40 states and 17 metro areas.