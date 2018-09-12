Tim Armstrong is out at Oath, read the full memos here

Confirming rumors that have been circulating all summer, Verizon Communications confirmed today that Guru Gowrappan will be replacing Tim Armstrong as the CEO of Oath (owner of TechCrunch).

This is a huge change: Armstrong has been the CEO of Oath, and before that the CEO of AOL (which had been the predecessor to Oath, before it was merged with Yahoo), for no less than 10 years, managing the company through downs and ups that included a sale to Verizon for $4.4 billion, the (somewhat drawn out and messy) acquisition of Yahoo for another $4.8 billion, and merging the two together.

Through that time, he also helped an ailing, ageing dial-up internet has-been reposition itself as a media company complete with an ad-tech engine underneath it.

In an internal memo today, Armstrong didn’t shy away from the rumors that had been circulating but also tried to draw a parallel between Oath and AOL itself in terms of the arc that he sees the company taking.

“While there has been and will be speculation about these changes, there are a few important signals that should not get lost in the noise,” he wrote. “The first is that the world has gone digital and few companies have both mobile and digital assets at our scale. Add to that the backing of the best mobile company in the world – Verizon – and Oath has all of the right pieces to succeed. The second point is that things take time. It took more than two and a half years to turn AOL around; Oath is just over a year old and the first year was spent integrating the post-Yahoo auction assets and working through the data breach related issues. It is going to take time for Oath to reach its full potential.”

Gowrappan will assume all management responsibilities as chief executive at Oath and report to Verizon chief executive Hans Vestberg. Armstrong will remain at the company to guide management transition efforts and will report to Verizon chairman Lowell McAdam.

“I’m exceedingly grateful to Tim for his many contributions to the business, and I believe his support over the next few months will continue to strengthen Oath’s market potential,” Vestberg said in an internal memo. Both Vestberg’s and Armstrong’s memos are below.

It’s hard to know how to read Armstrong’s parting memo. Earlier this year, I (that is, Ingrid) asked Armstrong flat-out if the reports about him leaving were true. He flat-out responded that there were no plans for him to leave Oath.

But given the developments over the last couple of weeks — reports intimated that he’d been trying to convince Verizon to let him hive off Oath completely and run it as a spun-out entity — imply that maybe he wasn’t lying: perhaps he hadn’t planned to leave Oath; but instead, he had been trying to lay plans to leave Verizon, and take Oath with him.

Now Armstrong is gone and Oath remains. And ironically, it’s also hard to guess where Oath stands at Verizon, longer term. The larger telco is now being led by Hans Vestberg, who joined from Ericsson, and is very much a network man at his core — which is, of course, the heart also of Verizon’s wider business. In that regard, Oath and this wider media/OTT play that was envisioned when Verizon acquired AOL, and then Yahoo, seems less clear now without the mastermind of that strategy leading it.

It’s notable also that Armstrong will be reporting not to Vestberg, but McAdam, while he remains at the company.

So far, the news doesn’t appear to be upsetting investors: the stock is trading slightly up, after a general incline over the last several months.

Gowrappan joined oath from Alibaba Group and will assume management of operations now that the integration of Aol and Yahoo operations following the merger of those two companies by Verizon is nearing completion.

More to come. Memos below.