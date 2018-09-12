The iPhone XR is the new budget iPhone

Apple just announced a new budget iPhone to along with the iPhone Xs. It brings many of the goodies found on the new and expensive iPhone XR but for less and it’s available in a variety of colors.

The iPhone XR and XR are similar but there are key differences. Though they’re similar in design, the iPhone Xs has a more advanced camera setup and a better OLED screen. Likewise, the iPhone XR is available in different colors but only comes in aluminum. The iPhone Xs is made out of stainless steel.

This phone replaces the iPhone 8 as the least expensive iPhone available. Like the iPhone Xs and the iPhone X before it, the XR is a full-screen phone minus a notch at the top that houses the phone’s camera and FaceID sensors. Long live the Home Button. It’s no longer available on any iPhone model.

The screen is a 6.1-inch LCD screen, unlike the OLED version found in the iPhone X, Xs and Xs Max, and Apple calls it a liquid retina screen with 1792 x 828 with 326 ppi. Even at a 6.1-inch screen, the phone itself is smaller than the previous iPhone 8 Plus. Inside is Apple’s new A12 Bionic chip that supports improved battery life, neural networks and advanced processing.

The body is made out of 7000 series aerospace grade aluminum that’s more durable glass and comes in white, black, blue, coral and yellow. The case also has IP 67 protection to keep it safe from dust and water.

[gallery ids="1710998,1710994,1710991,1710990,1710989,1710979,1710978,1710977,1710976,1710974,1710969,1710955,1710951,1710950,1710949"]

Unlike the iPhone X and iPhone Xs, the iPhone XR has a single lens camera. It’s a 12mp sensor with a fast 1.8 aperture lens and packs a true tone flash. Even though there’s only one lens, the iPhone Xr can still do portrait mode photos like the iPhone X and iPhone Xs. The iPhone Xr even has adjustable bokah found in the iPhone Xs.

Compared to the iPhone 8 Plus, the iPhone XR has an hour and a half longer battery life.

The iPhone XR will come in five finishes and available with three storage options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, starting at $749. It will be available to order, along with the iPhone Xs, on October 19 and ship a week later on October 26, 2018.