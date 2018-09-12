Product Hunt Radio: The rise of voice and the evolution of VC

After a long hiatus, Product Hunt Radio is back. Every week I’m joined by the founders, investors and makers shaping the future of technology. You’ll hear from people you may recognize and others you should know. Upcoming guests include Andrew Chen , Brian Norgard , Michael Seibel , Garry Tan , Jeff Morris Jr. , Patrick Collison , Tiffany Zhong , Sophia Amoruso and many others.

In our first episode back, I’m joined by two notable investors, Alexia Bonatsos and Niko Bonatsos .

Alexia is the former co-editor-in-chief of TechCrunch and founder of a new venture fund, Dream Machine , where she helps founders “turn science fiction into non-fiction.”

Her husband, Niko is managing director at General Catalyst , a leading Silicon Valley venture firm with investments in companies like Airbnb, ClassPass, Snap, Gusto, Warby Parker and others.

In this episode we talk about:

The rise of voice. As Google Home, Amazon Echoes, AirPods and other voice-enabled devices continue to proliferate, we’ll see user behavior shift — the same way touch screens have influenced young kids — and new opportunities arise for creative entrepreneurs.

The corrosive nature of behavior online, in part influenced by today’s advertising model, and potential solutions.

The evolution of venture capital, with the rise of micro VCs and accessibility of capital.

Of course, we’ll also cover some of our favorite products that you might not know about, including an app to help end mobile phone addiction, a new anonymous social network (the next Secret done right?) and an app that reminds you that you’re going to die.