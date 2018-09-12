macOS Mojave will launch September 24

MacOS Mojave, the next major update to Apple’s desktop operating system, will officially launch on September 24, the company announced today.

Unsurprisingly, Apple’s September event today was all about the new iPhone and iOS. But the company also found time to talk a bit about its desktop operating system, too.

Mojave, which has been in beta for a while now, features a new dark mode, something users have been requesting for a very long time, stacks for keeping your desktop uncluttered, an updated Finder that lets you perform more actions without having to open another app, a new screenshot app and support for FaceTime calls with up to 32 people.

Mojave will also launch with a couple of new apps that were previously only available on iOS. These include Apple News and the Stocks app, as well as a voice memo app and the Home app for managing HomeKit-enabled gadgets from your laptop. As usual, there are plenty of other updates here as well, including a refreshed Safari browser, emoji support in Mail and more.

The public beta of Mojave has been available since late June, so there are no major surprises here. Virtually every Mac that has shipped since mid-2012 will support the new operating system. It does drop support for older machines, though, but that’s the price of progress.