Apple Watch Hermès collection gets new color-blocked faces and bands

Apple today introduced a set of new Apple Watch bands to accompany the Apple Watch Series 4, announced this morning at the company’s hardware event in Cupertino. The bands, which will debut this fall with the Series 4 devices, will also fit older generation watches, Apple says. They include new collections designed for Apple Watch Nike+ as well as the Apple Watch Hermès Series 4 edition, which combines handcrafted leather bands and exclusive watch faces.

In the Nike+ lineup, Apple will add new band colors to match the updated Nike watch faces. This collection will include a Pure Platinum/Black Sport Band and a Summit White Sport Loop with reflective yarn.

The Hermès collection, meanwhile, will introduce color-blocked bands to match watch faces that shift from one color to the next with the passage of the minute hand.

Among the new bands are the Indigo/Craie/Orange Swift Leather Double Tour and the Bordeaux/Rose Extrême/Rose Azalée Swift Leather Double Tour ($489), both of which wrap around the wrist twice and are handmade in France using Barenia leather, textured Epsom leather, or supple Swift leather.

These same bands are also available in Single Tour styles ($339) – meaning they only wrap around the wrist once.

There’s also a new Fauve Grained Barenia Leather Single Tour Rallye ($439) style available.

In total, there are five new Hermès bands, most of which are designed to match the new Hermès watch faces. As you get used to the movement of colors across the watch screen, you may be able to tell the time without having to peer the hour and minute hands – the placement of the colors themselves could be enough.

The Hermès bands will go on sale on Friday, September 14 on the Apple Store app in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE, U.K. and U.S.

The Nike+ bands will be more broadly available, starting Friday, October 5, in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guam, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Macau, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE, U.K. and U.S.

They’ll also later be available on the Hermès website.