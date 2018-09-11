Tickets are now available for São Paulo’s Startup Battlefield Latin America

We’re very excited to announce that tickets are now available for TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield Latin America, which will be held at São Paulo’s Tomie Ohtake Institute on November 8, 2018.

Tickets are free and available through a simple application process, which you can find here. We will select applicants on a first come, first served basis for people actively involved in the Latin American startup ecosystem.

We’re also pleased to announce more details on the show itself:

The heart of the day is the Startup Battlefield competition, which will feature 15 top, early stage startups from throughout Latin America. We received over 400 applications, and will make final selections and notify contestants in a few days. Each company will pitch to a panel of judges in one of three preliminary rounds, and five will advance to a final round. The judges, all top VCs and founders, will pick a winner, who will receive a $25,000 check as well as an all-expense paid trip for two to participate in an upcoming TC Disrupt.

In addition to the Battlefield, we have a great speaker line-up. Here are a few highlights:

Christina Junqueira and David Vélez, founders of NuBank, the Brazilian fintech company disrupting financial services

Hans Tung, Managing Partner at GGV Capital, one of the top venture firms working between the US and China

Veronica Allende Serra, founding partner of Brazil’s Innova Capital

Sebastian Mejia, Co-founder of Rappi, the Colombian on-demand delivery company rapidly expanding across Latin America

David Arana, Co-founder of Konfio, the Mexican online lending platform for small businesses

Hernan Kazah, Co-founder and managing partner at Argentina’s Kaszek Ventures

Antonia Rojas Eing, partner at Chile’s Manutara Ventures

We’ll announce the speakers and Startup Battlefield judges soon. Apply for a ticket now while they last.