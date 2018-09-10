On sale now: tickets to Startup Battlefield MENA 2018

We searched high and low to find amazing early-stage startup founders from across the Middle East and North Africa. And we chose only the best of the region to compete in TechCrunch Startup Battlefield MENA 2018. Our world-famous startup pitch competition takes place on October 3 in Beirut, Lebanon, and we want you to join us to watch it all go down.

This is your chance to be in the room as the top early-stage startup founders of the region compete for the title of the Middle East and North Africa’s best startup. Talk about a networking opportunity. Spectator passes cost $29 (including VAT), and you can buy your tickets right here.

Anyone who loves the tech startup scene will love watching Startup Battlefield unfold. And if you’ve never seen one up close and personal, you’re in for a thrill-packed day.

Fifteen teams compete in three preliminary rounds — five startups per round. They each get six minutes to present a live demo to a panel of technologists and VC investors who are experts in their respective specialties. After each pitch, the judges put each team through their paces with a six-minute Q&A. Stressful? You betcha, but the founders are as prepped as possible, thanks to the free pitch coaching from TechCrunch editors.

Five teams move into the final round — to pitch a new panel of judges and endure more stress-inducing questions.

Finally, after a long, exhausting day of bearing witness to incredible technology, the judges declare one startup as the TechCrunch Startup Battlefield MENA 2018 champion and the best startup in the Middle East and North Africa. The winning founders receive a US$25,000 no-equity cash prize and a trip for two to compete in the Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt in 2019 (assuming the company still qualifies to compete at the time).

It’s a fun, action-packed day that takes place in front of hundreds of influential investors, technologists and entrepreneurs — all the people who make the tech startup scene possible. Witnessing startups launch to the world is exciting for sure, but it’s also a great opportunity for networking with like-minded people. You never know who you’ll meet and what might come of a conversation.

TechCrunch Startup Battlefield MENA 2018 takes place October 3 in Beirut, Lebanon — less than one month away. We invite you to be part of the grand adventure. You can purchase your $29 ticket right here.