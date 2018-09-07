Microsoft’s next big Surface event is October 2

’Tis the season for hardware events. First Apple, then Google and now Microsoft all have big announcements on tap for the next month or so. Details are light on this one. Same can be said for the invite, which is just a Microsoft logo and the words “a moment of your time.”

The event will most likely be focused on Surface hardware. The Surface Go was just announced a couple of weeks back, so we can tick that one off the list. A refresh to some of the existing products certainly seems plausible — the Surface Pro and Studio, among others, could certainly use them.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see some new additions to the line, either. Given that the company’s butting up against Apple and Google events, it’s going to have to put on a big show to cut through noise here. Though the long rumored Surface Phone (including that dual-screen device render that’s been floating around) is most likely not in the cards this time out.

As for what “a moment of your time” is hinting at, your guess is as good as ours. A Surface Watch? Sure, why not? The Fall event kicks off at 4PM ET on October 2 in New York City. We’ll be there with Surface Bells on.