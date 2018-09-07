Amazon’s cashier-free Go store is coming to NYC

A day after cutting the ribbon on its second (and largest) cashier-free convenience store in Seattle, Amazon has confirmed it will be bringing the Go concept to the City that Never Sleeps.

The Information first noted the news through a number of job listings last night. The company has since confirmed its plans in an email to TechCrunch.

“We plan to open Amazon Go in New York,” an Amazon spokesperson told TechCrunch. And that’s basically it for the statement. No information on key details like launch timeframe here, but at least the company really cut to the chase on this one.

The stores are a bit of an experiment for the company, which has been dipping its toes into the brick and mortar experience. Announced during the 2016 holiday season, Go still feels like a novelty for retail. The concept ditches cashiers, instead relying on cameras to track shoppers and charging their account when they walk out the door.

The New York store will be Amazon’s first outside of its native Seattle. Amazon does already have a retail presence, courtesy of a pair of bookstores in Manhattan.