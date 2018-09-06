Location marketing platform Uberall raises further $25M and acquires competitor Navads

Berlin-based location marketing startup Uberall has raised a further $25 million in funding — adding to a $25 million Series B raised earlier this year — and acquired competitor Navads. Terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed, with Uberall claiming that the deal makes it the second biggest location marketing platform behind U.S. rival Yext.

Navads is described as an industry leader in listings and location data management, specializing in mobile navigation, autonomous vehicles and voice search. Its technology is used by more than 800 brands across four continents, including global companies such as Shell, BP, and McDonald’s, which Uberall now has access to. Overall, post-acquisition, Uberall covers nearly 700,000 locations for over 1,500 customers globally.

Founded in 2013 by David Federhen, Florian Hübner, and Josha Benner, Uberall offers a Software-as-a-Service for SMEs and larger companies (who have multiple stores) to manage their various location marketing across all of the various platforms, from search and directories, to maps and sat-nav.

These span search engines and local directories such as Google, Where To?, Scoot, 192, Opendi, and Hotfrog, and online maps such as Bing, Google Maps, HERE (ex. Nokia) and Apple Maps. In addition, social products that have a location element are also supported, including Facebook, Foursquare, Yelp, and Instagram, as well as navigation services, such as Uber, Waze, and in-car sat navs (mostly powered through HERE), Navmii, and TomTom.

“We’ve known Navads, and especially the executive team, for a long time. Their customer base, knowledge and network in the global mapping industry will greatly contribute to the impact Uberall has on local businesses,” says Florian Huebner, co-CEO of Uberall, in a statement. “In partnering with them, we manifest our position as a global leader for local marketing and emphasize our presence in the U.S., where Navads has seen considerable growth”.

Meanwhile, to support the acquisition, Uberall has secured an additional $25 million investment as an extension of February’s Series B round. The new capital brings the Series B round to a total of $50 million. Existing investors HPE Growth Capital, Project A, and United Internet all participated in the $25 million extension, which was led by HPE Growth Capital.