Take Peloton-style classes through a smart mirror

Imagine Peloton-style courses streamed to a smart mirror, and you’ve got a pretty close approximation of what Mirror is bringing to market today. The New York-based startup came out of stealth onstage today at TechCrunch Disrupt to show its self-titled flagship product to the world.

It’s an intriguing product that turns the Peloton concept on its head by circumventing gym equipment for a full body mirror designed to help people motivate themselves into improving their at-home workout experience.

The hardware combines an LCD camera, one-way mirror, microphone, speakers and camera to provide a two-way interactive experience. As with Peloton, classes are filmed in-studio in New York City and streamed directly to the device live or on-demand. At launch, Mirror will have access to more than 50 classes, including cardio, strength, yoga, Pilates and boxing.

The system will tailor the experience to users based on personal goals, preferences and biometrics pulled from connected devices like heart-rate monitors or an Apple Watch. Instructors provide feedback and stats are displayed on the mirror in real time.

The company was founded by CEO Brynn Putnam, who also founded the Refine Method fitness studio and once worked as a dancer in the New York City Ballet.

“Mirror is the first to bring the collective benefits of quality fitness studios into the home with a beautiful piece of hardware that enhances any room,” Putnam said in a release tied to the news. “Studio classes are great for high-quality, hands-on training, but are often draining on time and budget. We’re creating a personalized experience with the best trainers and classes around the world, so anyone can enjoy the benefits of a workout, whenever and wherever they want.”

Mirror is available starting today for $1,495 — a price that will likely make it prohibitively expensive for most. That’s especially notable, given that a Peloton bike will run you around $2,000 and includes, you know, a bike. On top of that, there’s a $39 monthly subscription fee for content.

In addition to the product launch, Mirror used the opportunity to announce that it has secured $25 million in funding from Spark Capital, bringing its total to $38 million.