Slack is having connection issues again

This is officially a trend. This afternoon, Slack reported connectivity issues through its official status channel. We can confirm. Roughly half of our messages are going through. And yes, it’s super duper annoying.

We're very sorry for the interruption. We're currently investigating connectivity problems, and we're working as quickly as we can to get everything back to normal. Thanks for bearing with us. https://t.co/57xBUk3XdT — Slack (@SlackHQ) September 6, 2018

“We’re investigating problems with connectivity at this time,” the company writes. “We’re sorry for the interruption and will keep you posted as soon as we have an update”

This is the third large connection issue the popular chat service has experienced in roughly a month or so. We’ll report back as we hear more.