Uber CEO: No plans to sell self-driving car unit ‘for now’

Uber has no plans to sell its self-driving car research unit “at this time,” according to the company’s chief executive.

Dara Khosrowshahi said that the ride-hailing giant will “absolutely” keep the research unit, known as the Advanced Technologies Group, including when the company files its initial public offering, which Khosrowshahi said is on track for 2019.

“Ultimately, it is a big asset that we are building and we can monetize that in whatever way we want to,” he told Reuters, speaking at an event in New York.

He added that the company is also open to partnering with other companies building self-driving car technology, including Toyota, which said last month that it would invest $500 million in developing self-driving technologies with the company.

Earlier Wednesday, Uber announced new safety and security features, including “Ride Check,” which activates if the rider’s phone senses a crash.

Khosrowshahi will be speaking at Disrupt SF on Thursday.