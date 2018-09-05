N26 launches N26 Black for freelancers

Challenger bank N26 is launching a premium plan for professional accounts. N26 already had a free plan for freelancers and the self-employed, called N26 Business. N26 Business Black introduces the same perks as N26 Black, but for freelancers and the self-employed.

The new plan costs the same for regular users and business users. The company recently raised the price of N26 Black, so you’ll now have to pay €9.99 per month for N26 Black or N26 Business Black.

In addition to regular N26 features, N26 Business Black lets you withdraw money anywhere in the world without any conversion fee. You also get the Allianz insurance package, which includes travel insurance, mobile phone and ATM theft protection and an extended warranty on things you buy.

In order to sweeten the deal, N26 is offering three months of Zervant for customers based in Austria, Germany and France, and three months of Debitoor for everyone. Those are invoicing and accounting platforms for freelancers and small companies.