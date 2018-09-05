Facebook sues BlackBerry over patent infringement of voice-messaging tech

Facebook has accused BlackBerry of stealing its voice-messaging technology in its instant messaging app.

In an 118-page complaint filed Tuesday in San Francisco, Facebook claimed BlackBerry infringed on five other patents, including the tracking and analysis of GPS data, voice-messaging technology and the ways in which the app displays graphics, video and audio.

In the complaint, Facebook claims that the infringements have “caused and will continue to cause damage” to the company’s Messenger and WhatsApp messaging apps.

Facebook hasn’t yet put a figure on possible damages, but the tone of the lawsuit itself rings hollow in retrospect of comments Facebook made when receiving its own lawsuit for such charges.

If this case sounds familiar, it’s because BlackBerry itself filed a similar lawsuit against Facebook in March.

Paul Grewal, Facebook’s deputy general counsel, claimed at the time that “BlackBerry’s suit sadly reflects the current state of its messaging business” as well as the abandonment of “its efforts to innovate, BlackBerry is now looking to tax the innovation of others.”

Facebook has declined to comment and BlackBerry has not immediately responded to a request for comment.

Update: Facebook comment response has been updated