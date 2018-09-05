Announcing Startup Battlefield at Disrupt SF 2018

Every year, TechCrunch chooses an elite cohort of startups to compete in Startup Battlefield — TechCrunch’s premier global startup launch competition. This year’s selection was the most competitive in Startup Battlefield history and we’re excited for you to watch these innovative startups duke it out on the Main Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2018. Companies are competing for a $100,000 equity-free grand prize and the renowned Disrupt Cup.

These founders have made unprecedented advancements in their industries. From new-age designer vibrators and anti-facial recognition protection software to ovulation prediction kits and cannabinoid-producing bio-engineered yeast, our teams are breaking barriers across the board. With AI and deep machine learning on the docket, they are creating smart enterprise search functions, intelligent legal tech and even advanced hormone tracking for women’s health and wellness.

Over the past two months, teams have been training hard with the Startup Battlefield and TechCrunch editorial teams to strengthen their business case, enhance their product framing and create a strong stage pitch. On Wednesday and Thursday, teams will have six minutes to pitch in front of a panel of esteemed judges and a live audience, followed by an intensive Q&A session. On Friday, a select number of companies will be chosen to compete for the grand prize in the final Startup Battlefield round, with a brand new set of judges.

Startup Battlefield will kick off at 2:00pm PT with Startup Battlefield session moderator Anthony Ha. To learn more about Startup Battlefield, click here. You can also watch the TechCrunch Disrupt live stream here.

Wednesday

Session 1: Carma Car, Stealthy Labs, D-ID, PoLTE, McCarthy Finch

Session 2: Kegg Technologies, Forethought AI, Elevian, Nutrigene, Origami Labs**

Thursday

Session 3: CB Therapeutics, Lori Systems, KidSense.ai, Secure by Fibre, Popbase by Binary Bubbles

Session 4: Unbound, Hai by Crossing Minds, Mira, Kinta AI, Wingly, Vtru**

Friday

Finals: Check back on Thursday evening on TechCrunch.com to find out who will be competing in the final round for Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2018.

**As a part of Startup Alley, companies are eligible for the Wild Card. These are the companies selected for Wild Card and can compete in Startup Battlefield. These teams only learned of their acceptance last night.