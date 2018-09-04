Three former Social Capital partners are reportedly raising a $200M fund

Tribe Capital, the venture capital firm launched by Arjun Sethi, Jonathan Hsu and Ted Maidenber, a trio of former Social Capital partners, is reportedly raising $200 million for its first flagship venture capital fund.

This story is developing. We’ve reached out to the firm for comment.

Tribe was said to be focusing on cryptocurrency and blockchain startups, recently leading the $22.7 million round for crypto trading platform SFOX. Though the Wall Street Journal is reporting today that capital from the fund will be deployed across multiple industries.

The news is a kick in the gut for former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya‘s venture capital firm Social Capital, which has been bleeding partners as of late—so much so that the firm has removed the page on its website that listed its team.

Social Capital, one of the most closely-watched VC firms in Silicon Valley, has removed the team page from its website after bleeding 7 partners over the summer. https://t.co/NSrIih46dA pic.twitter.com/xaVH5IhLav — Melia Russell (@meliarobin) August 31, 2018

Last week, we highlighted two notable exits in Ashley Mayer, a partner and VP of marketing since 2015, and Mike Ghaffary, a partner since August 2017, who said he was leaving to focus on his angel investing career.

Since then, Axios is reporting Social Capital associate Tejinder Gill has been hired by Collaborative Fund as a principal and that Alex Chee, who headed up product development, is leaving too—whereabouts unknown. It’s quite possible he’s joining Tribe. The firm, after all, is made up of three former Social Capital investors, and the only other person to list Tribe Capital as their employer on LinkedIn is Georgia Kinne, who’s in charge of operations at the firm and was previously an executive assistant at Social Capital.

Other high-level Social Capital employees to head out the door this year include growth equity chief Tony Bates and vice chairman Marc Mezvinsky.