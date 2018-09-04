These two CRISPR experts are coming to Disrupt SF 2018

CRISPR, the gene-editing system that could one day change the course of humanity still has a long way to go before we seriously alter anything but it’s not too far-fetched to say it could happen. What’s real and what’s not and just how close are we to radically changing our food supply, medicine and life as we know it as human beings? We’re going to get into all that with Trevor Martin, the co-founder of Mammoth Biosciences and Rachel Haurwitz, the co-founder of Caribou bioscience this week at Disrupt SF 2018.

Trevor Martin is building what he refers to as the biological search engine for CRISPR through his company Mammoth Biosciences. That means using a guide RNA to direct a CRISPR protein to search for any specific DNA or RNA sequence and it could be used to shape the future of bio research. Martin holds a PhD in Biology from Stanford University and received his undergraduate education in biology from Princeton.

Rachel Haurwitz earned her undergraduate degree from Harvard and holds a Ph.D. in molecular and cell biology from the University of California, Berkeley. She is the CEO and president of gene editing company Caribou Biosciences, which she co-founded with CRISPR co-inventor Jennifer Doudna. Haurwitz also owns several patents covering multiple CRISPR-based technologies.

We’ll be chatting with both of these fascinating people on stage this Thursday at the Moscone Center in downtown San Francisco about CRISPR and the future of gene editing.

Disrupt SF will take place in San Francisco’s Moscone Center West from September 5 to 7. The full agenda is here, and you can still buy tickets right here.