Sennheiser announces $300 wireless earbuds

I suspect $300 wireless earbuds might have been a bit easier to swallow back when the technology was still something of a novelty just a few years ago. Now that these devices are fairly ubiquitous, however, it’s going to be tougher for a company to justify what’s essentially twice the price of a set of AirPods.

That said, the Momentum certainly look nice. And they probably are — Sennheiser makes nice, premium products. Announced at IFA in Berlin this week, the earbuds have 7mm dynamic drivers, support AAC and Qualcomm aptXTM for bluetooth high-def audio.

The headphones work with Siri and Google Assistant, via a touch interface. Battery life is pretty decent at four hours, plus 12 more via the recharging case. The case actually looks pretty nice too, with a fabric cover that’s got a real Google Home vibe. All of that can be yours in mid-November for the totally not crazy price of 299.95 U.S. American dollars.