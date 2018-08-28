Yes, Slack is having connectivity issues again

No, it’s not just you. Yes, Slack is having connectivity issues yet again. Though this time, they seem a bit less pronounced. I know we’re having some problems off and on, with different channels appearing offline. For the most part, however, communication is still up, so you probably won’t be able to convince your boss to take the rest of the day off. Sorry.

We're investigating the cause of connectivity issues affecting all users. Thanks for your patience. https://t.co/yQgFc3ppZv — Slack (@SlackHQ) August 28, 2018

Slack acknowledged the problems on its status page, noting, “Folks are having troubles connecting to their workspaces. We’re looking into the cause and will have updates shortly.” The site experience similar issues earlier this month and back in June.

We’ll update shortly after those updates arrive shortly. Shortly.