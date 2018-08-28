Robinhood gives investors international targets to aim for with launch of ADR products

Robinhood, the app-based investment platform for all your speculative investing needs, has launched a tool for investors to throw money at publicly traded international companies through the rollout of American Depositary Receipts.

ADRs are the investment mechanism that U.S. investors use to invest in foreign companies whose shares aren’t traded on U.S. stock exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq, and as of today, the company said it would roll out opportunities to invest in 250 stocks from global companies.

The list of potential investment targets include Tencent, Nintendo, and Adidas the company said. And opportunities will exist to invest in public companies from China, Japan, Germany, Canada and the United Kingdom whose shares trade in the U.S.

A full list can be found by searching “New on Robinhood” in the company’s app or on desktop.

For the francophiles in the room, French companies like LVMH, Michelin, and Ubisoft Entertainment will be made available soon, Robinhood said in a statement.