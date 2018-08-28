From humble beginnings, 645 Ventures founders find validation in new $40 million fund

Nnamdi Okike, a first-generation American whose parents immigrated from Nigeria and Germany, and Aaron Holiday, whose mother worked in the collections department of Sears and whose father was a substance abuse counselor in New Orleans, are not typical venture investors. And their firm, 645 Ventures, which just closed on $40.6 million for its second fund, is certainly not a typical venture fund.

Both men are firm believers in the power of data to help make better investment decisions, and both men are using that belief as the core tenet of their rapidly growing venture capital fund.

Holiday and Okike are using their backgrounds as technology driven analysts at Goldman Sachs and Insight Venture Partners (respectively) to build a new model for early stage investing. The two men believe they can have a greater geographical breadth and reach companies at earlier stages of their development by leveraging tools that automate the heavy lifting of the investment business.

For Holiday, the growth of 645 Ventures from its first fund of $8 million to the current $48 million under management is a testament to the firm’s technology-first investment thesis. A computer scientist who grew up in New Orleans’ sixth ward and attended Morehouse College, Holiday began his professional career developing algorithms for high frequency trading at Goldman Sachs.

Not content with just developing the algorithms, Holiday wanted to assume a more active role in managing money and found himself drawn to venture capital. He attended business school at Cornell and began working with the University’s BR Venture Fund, a small $4 million direct investment vehicle for venture capital.

From there he moved to Gotham Ventures, the New York-based affiliate fund of DFJ, and met Okike through an entrepreneur that both men were working with.

Okike had already been involved in angel investing and had taken a job at Insight Venture Partners in 2002 just after the dot-com bubble burst. As an analyst with the firm, the Worcester, Mass. native (his parents had immigrated to the U.S. from Nigeria) and Harvard alum, tracked the renaissance of the tech industry with Web 2.0 and thought that the data-driven approach that Insight used could be applied to earlier-stage startups.

“What I was seeing was that there was a proliferation of data on startups that you could use to drive an outbound sourcing models on startups,” Okike said. “Insight’s model was a team and using data that they were acquiring manually. What I started to see was that you could automate a lot of the data collection and you could do it earlier.”